Banned driver's 'poor decision' to get behind the wheel again in Bainsford
Liam Middlemass, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Carron Road, Bainsford, on January 2 last year.
The court heard police stopped Middlemass at 9.15pm and discovered he was banned from driving.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Middlemass had made a “poor decision” on the night in question.
Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Middlemass, 24 South Bragar, Isle of Lewis, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 16 months.