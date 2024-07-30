Banned driver was slurring her words and 'unbalanced' during Bonnybridge police stop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disqualified driver got behind the wheel again and when police caught up with her she was sitting in a damaged car, slurring her words.

Joanna Craig, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified without insurance and failure to provide a specimen on the M876 at junction 1 Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge on June 3.

"It was 1.55am when witnesses saw the accused within the vehicle,” said procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch. “It had stopped on a hard shoulder and there was damage to the front passenger side wheel and damage to the body of the car.

"Police attended and found the accused. She told officers she had been driving the vehicle. She was slurring her words and looked unbalanced on her feet.”

Craig refused to provide a breath specimen for police (Picture: Submitted)

When she was asked to provide a roadside breath specimen she swore at officers and said: “I won’t be providing any specimens.”

Checks revealed she had no driver’s licence or insurance in place.

The court heard Craig, who lives in the Grangemouth area, had been banned from driving for 12 months in December last year.

It was stated Craig had been subjected to an assault in the past and that had a “lasting impact” on her. An “emotionally charged event” had taken place on the day in question and she had got in the car to get away from that.