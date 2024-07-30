Banned driver was slurring her words and 'unbalanced' during Bonnybridge police stop
Joanna Craig, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified without insurance and failure to provide a specimen on the M876 at junction 1 Checkbar Roundabout, Bonnybridge on June 3.
"It was 1.55am when witnesses saw the accused within the vehicle,” said procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch. “It had stopped on a hard shoulder and there was damage to the front passenger side wheel and damage to the body of the car.
"Police attended and found the accused. She told officers she had been driving the vehicle. She was slurring her words and looked unbalanced on her feet.”
When she was asked to provide a roadside breath specimen she swore at officers and said: “I won’t be providing any specimens.”
Checks revealed she had no driver’s licence or insurance in place.
The court heard Craig, who lives in the Grangemouth area, had been banned from driving for 12 months in December last year.
It was stated Craig had been subjected to an assault in the past and that had a “lasting impact” on her. An “emotionally charged event” had taken place on the day in question and she had got in the car to get away from that.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Craig on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time. She was also banned from driving for five years.