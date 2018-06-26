Banned driver sped off in car with two cops hanging on for dear life

Christopher Bradie injured two police officers when he drove off in a car while the constables were still clinging to the vehicle.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bradie, whose address is listed as HM Barlinnie Prison, had admitted driving while disqualified and dangerous driving in Forth Crescent, Alloa on March 25. During his potentially life threatening high speed escape bid – which started when police officers tried to arrest him – Bradie drove his car’s wheels over the feet of the two officers. Sheriff Craig Caldwell sentenced him to 24 months in custody back dated to March 31 and banned him from driving for three years.