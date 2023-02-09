Banned driver says bye bye to his van after police pull him over in the Braes
A motorist with no insurance was stopped by police in the Braes area this week and checks revealed he was also banned from driving.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 8:50am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Braes Community Team had cause to stop the vehicle and found the 27-year-old male driver to be disqualified from driving and driving with no insurance and no MOT.
“He was arrested, reported to court and the vehicle seized.”
If you know of someone who is committing a driving offence you can call police on 101.