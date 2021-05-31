Banned driver almost hit pedestrian during Maddiston police chase

Gordon Teven (18) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on various roads in Maddiston, including Main Street, Vallore Road and Murray Crescent on May 3. He also pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis.

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and police witnesses were on Main Street when they saw the accused’s vehicle – a Yaris – exit from the junction and then take the first right.

"Officers activated the blue light and siren in an attempt to get signal the vehicle to stop, However, it increased speed in an attempt to get away from police. The car took a sharp left turn cutting over the junction narrowly missing a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

“He then took another sharp left at high speed and proceeded into what was a dead end.”

Police thought they had Teven cornered but he drove onto a footpath near a children’s play area which he sped near to before stopping the car and getting out.

"Officers saw the accused running into a street and then enter Polmont Golf Course,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “While running away from police he threw away a package which officers recovered and saw it contained a herbal substance.

"It was 13.3 grams of cannabis which was worth £120. The accused was found to be the driver of the vehicle and was found to be a disqualified driver.”

Although Teven eluded police initially he was soon traced and arrested.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He has had a very difficult start to his life. He had purchased this vehicle and he drove it when he had no business doing so.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I don’t consider I have the slightest alternative but to impose custody in relation to all these matters. This is the second time in under a year you have driven dangerously.”