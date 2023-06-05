Banned Bainsford driver got behind the wheel again with cocaine in his system

The holder of a provisional licence, Calvin McLintock, 25, also told police he thought the person who was in the car with him was the holder of a full driving licence – unfortunately for him, this was not the case.

This fact, coupled with him not displaying “L” plates, was yet another offence. On another occasion he believed his driving ban had expired, but he was still not allowed to drive because he had not passed an extended driving test.

McLintock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to a number of motoring offences, including driving while disqualified, without insurance and while unfit through drugs in David’s Loan, Bainsford on February 19 last year.

McLintock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He gave a reading of 355 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine – a major metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood, when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance in Wallace Street, Falkirk on May 28, 2021.

Robbie McDougall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were contacted in relation to the accused driving a motor vehicle. Officers attended and attempted to search for the vehicle and the accused, but were unsuccessful.

"The witness’s daughter returned home and the accused had been driving the vehicle and was cautioned and charged.”

On another occasion police had reason to stop a Volvo driven by McLintock.

"Officers carried out checks and found the accused was banned from driving and had not completed the extended driving test. He appeared gaunt with circles under his eyes and smelled of cannabis.

"He was asked if he had taken drugs and said ‘I had some a few days ago’.”

The court heard McLintock had served a 16 month prison sentence on another matter.

It was stated he thought his period of disqualification had expired and he was entitled to have his licence returned to him in March, 2021 – however, he was actually

still banned until he sat and passed the extended driving test.

One the earlier offence he was driving a friend’s car and on the latest offence he had actually purchased a vehicle and had obtained a provisional licence.

McLintock thought the person in the car with him at the time held a full driving licence, but they did not and so that – and the fact he was not displaying “L” plates on the vehicle – was another offence.

He also claimed he had not taken any drugs that day – they had been in his system from previous days.

The court heard McLintock would not be going near any motor vehicles again – even though he was due to start working as a pressure jet washer at a car wash.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed McLintock, 19 Gascoigne Court, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 245 hours of unpaid work in that time.