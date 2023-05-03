Banned again: Disqualified driver got behind the wheel again in Avonbridge

John Waddell, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Main Street, Avonbridge, on February 7.

He came to the attention of the police when it showed up the Ford Transit he was driving had no insurance. Checks were carried out and officers discovered he was still listed as a banned driver.

It was stated Waddell’s previous 15-month ban had elapsed but he had not taken the extended driving test which would allow him to drive legally once more. He claimed he could not afford to sit the test.

Waddell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court