News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
8 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
23 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed

Banned again: Disqualified driver got behind the wheel again in Avonbridge

A disqualified driver got behind the wheel again after serving his ban but he fell foul of the law because he drove without sitting the required extended driving test.

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:45 BST

John Waddell, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in Main Street, Avonbridge, on February 7.

He came to the attention of the police when it showed up the Ford Transit he was driving had no insurance. Checks were carried out and officers discovered he was still listed as a banned driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated Waddell’s previous 15-month ban had elapsed but he had not taken the extended driving test which would allow him to drive legally once more. He claimed he could not afford to sit the test.

Waddell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtWaddell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Waddell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Waddell, 277 West Main Street, Whitburn, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 130 hours of unpaid work in that time. He was banned from driving for 12 months.