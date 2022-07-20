Banknock window breaker stands up for himself in court

Thomas Adam (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property – smashing windows – at a premises in Viewfield Road, Banknock on May 21.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Between 5pm and 6pm the witness was in his home address when he heard a banging noise, as if someone was banging on his door.

"He went to look and saw that it was his neighbour’s door, not his. Another witness noticed one of the windows was cracked but did not know how it had come to be broken.

Adam represented himself at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“The witness walked around the corner and she heard a smashing sound. She saw the accused outside the address holding an unidentified object in his hand and saw him smash the window to the front of the property.

“Someone else saw the accused throwing a brick towards the window of the address and asked him to stop, but he did not – he just looked at her and said nothing.”

Adam, 32 Glenview Avenue, Banknock, later handed himself in at Falkirk Police Station, stating he was aware police were looking for him.

The court heard it was a Falkirk Council property that was damaged and the crown had been unable to ascertain the cost of damage.

The complainer was asked if she wanted a non-harassment order put in place and she said she wanted one if Adam was “not remorseful” about his actions, but did not want one if he was sorry for what he did.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You found out some unfortunate news about your partner and you consumed alcohol. You went down there to get items out of the property. You recognise you shouldn't have acted in this manner.”

The court heard landscape gardener Adam, who was representing himself, had steered clear of trouble for 10 years before committing this offence.