Banknock offender's costly COVID-19 lie
Failing to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Scullion (32) had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station on August 8, 2020.
By Court Reporter
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 11:59am
The charge stated he, shouted and swore and told police officers he had COVID-19 after initially telling them he did not, resulting in the station's custody suite and a police vehicle having to be deep cleaned.
Sheriff Craig Harris heard there was no excuse for Scullion, 12 Coneypark Crescent, Banknock not being present and deferred sentence to October 31.