Banknock offender was not playing a round when he brandished golf club

Thomas Murphy’s visit to the house armed with the club had followed on from online threats he made to smash windows and leave someone lying in a ditch.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Murphy, 46, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence on a Facebook message and brandishing a golf club – and possession of an offensive weapon at an address in Glenview, Banknock on August 29 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procutator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 7.40pm and the woman had received a message from the accused via Facebook messenger stating ‘you tell that boy of yours if he goes anywhere near the house again he will be found in a ditch or, another scenario, I will smash your windows every night’ and ‘see how it feels’.

Murphy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"At 8.30pm the witness looked out the living room window and Mr Murphy has appeared outside the address in possession of a golf club and had entered the driveway, shouting and screaming, brandishing the gold club.

“He stated ‘you’re getting done in – you’re getting it’. Neighbours have then come out and restrained Mr Murphy and police have attended at the address. Mr Murphy was arrested and, while under caution, he said freely ‘I was outside the house – aye, I had a golf club – I had a golf ball – and I went up to speak to them’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy’s defence solicitor stated his client had “conducted himself in an awful manner”.

He added: “I don’t think he is fooling anyone he was there to play a round of golf. He realises his record does him no favours and he is on a sticky wicket. He regrets becoming involved in something he really should have had no involvement in.”