Banknock offender broke window during offensive tirade
A man lost the plot and began shouting, swearing and throwing items at the window of a property.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:01 am
Steven Ford (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – uttering offensive remarks and shouting and swearing – and throwing items at window which caused it to break at an address in Laurel Square, Banknock on March 12.
Sheriff Christopher Shead place Ford, 34 Ash Place, Banknock, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to be of good behaviour.