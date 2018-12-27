Banknock man smashed up furniture then fell asleep after row

A row with his partner saw Andrew McLaughlin smash up furniture before throwing it out of a window.

McLaughlin (34) spent so much energy destroying household items he had bought, including blinds and carpet, that he eventually fell asleep and had to be awoken by police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McLaughlin, 17 Wellpark Road, Banknock, had admitted behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge on September 16 by shouting, swearing, damaging fixtures and fittings and threatening to damage property. He had also pled guilty to struggling with officers.

The court heard McLaughlin had been in a relationship with his partner for a year prior to the incident and remains in the same relationship with the woman, who is expecting a child in July. Two children, aged six and nine, were in the house when an argument began around 9am, instigated by McLaughlin asking his partner if she trusted him.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “She snapped at him and asked him to stop.

“The accused was shouting and swearing. That has persisted throughout the morning until approximately midday, when the complainer reports his conduct escalated.

“He began ripping everything he had bought for the house. Those pieces were then thrown from the window of the property into the garden. That was observed by a witness who resides across the road.”

Police received an anonymous call about 3pm and attended. When he was woken up, McLaughlin struggled with officers before he was taken to a police station.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that McLaughlin has “emotional and trust issues” from past relationships. The court heard McLaughlin has replaced everything he damaged.

He was ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work in four months and placed under supervision for 18 months.