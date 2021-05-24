Banknock man repeatedly hit door and threw stones at partner's windows

Ross Adams, 34, of 2 Viewfield Road, admitted behaving threateningly at an address in Denny on March 2, 2020 by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner towards the woman and hitting a door.

He also pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing whilst demanding entry to the house and throwing stones at the windows of the property on June 10, 2020.

Adams committed the second offence while on bail.

Ross Adams, of Banknock, was expected to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He was scheduled to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, however, his defence solicitor, Lynn Swann, said Adams had contracted Covid-19 and “required to isolate for ten days”.

The lawyer noted a report indicated there had been an improvement in his engagement with social workers and said a review was due to call in four weeks.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 10 for the review.

