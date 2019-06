A man failed to appear in court because he “missed” a bus.

Jonathan Nugent (35), 100 Hazel Road, Banknock, didn’t show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann explained the reasoning for his non-attendance.

Nugent has pled guilty to obstructing police officers in the execution of their duty in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on May 17.

A warrant has been granted for his arrest.