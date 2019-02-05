Banknock drink-driver who was six times over legal limit banned for four years

A drink-driver caught six times over the legal limit has been banned from the roads for four years.

Stuart Byars (36), 42 Viewfield Road, Banknock, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to having 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the prescribed limit is 22mcg in 100ml of breath, in Kilsyth Road, Banknock on October 14, 2018.

He’d also admitted struggling with PCs Kevin Harrington and Kimberley McOustra that same day in Viewfield Road, Banknock.

His defence solicitor told the court Byars has “significant issues”.

As well as his disqualification, he was placed under supervision for a year and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work in eight months.