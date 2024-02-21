Banknock daughter stole sick mum's money to pay for pet supplies for her animals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Julie-Ann Fusco, 51, had been put in charge of her mother’s finances at the time because she had been diagnosed with dementia.
Fusco appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing £330.27 from her mother and spending it at A&G Vets, Bonnybridge, between June 3, 2018 and May 7, 2019.
Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said Fusco’s 79-year-old mother had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and was registered blind. Power of attorney was given to Fusco, which meant she was in charge of her mother’s financial affairs.
Over time Fusco began using her mother’s money to pay for treatment and supplies for her animals – which included cats, rabbits and hamsters – and only made sporadic payments to the care home her mother was in.
The court heard Fusco, 48 Ballinkier Avenue, Banknock, had no previous convictions and her mother had subsequently died.
It was stated she had struggled being in charge of her mother’s finances and she was struggling financially at the time, so she used some of her mother’s money to pay for vet bills.
Fusco was said to have been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This a very sad case. It’s a real pity to see someone with no previous convictions appear on a charge like this. There are no winners here.
"You have offered to make good the sums but there is no one to make good to.”
She simply admonished Fusco.