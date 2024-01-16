Banknock bad boy babbled 'incoherently' about beating someone up before breaking mum's windows

A wayward son arrived at his mum’s house “rambling incoherently” about how some unknow person was going to be ‘getting it’ and then proceeded to smash a window.

Scott Brown, 31, was excused from attending Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and causing fear and alarm at his 14 Hollandbush Avenue, Banknock home on August 24 last year.

The trouble started when Brown arrived in the garden of his mum’s house and started “rambling” about his desire to attack a particular person.

Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7pm and the accused’s mother was within her garden when he found her. He shouted that a fat person was ‘getting it’. She had no idea who he was referring to – he was just shouting and swearing and say someone was ‘getting it’.

Brown was excused attendance at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

"He threw an unknown object at a window and shattered it. Police were called and he immediately apologised, saying ‘I’m in a mess, I’m sorry’.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He seems to have been rambling incoherently about someone, saying they were ‘getting it’ and non one knew who he was talking about.

"He was immediately apologetic – he shouldn’t have been behaving in this way. He was going through a difficult time and had lost five jobs for various reasons throughout 2023 and had gone through the break up of a long term relationship.

"He was drinking too much.”