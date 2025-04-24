Bank fraud warning for Forth Valley residents after woman, 83, lost four-figure sum

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 12:37 BST
Members of the public are being warned to be aware following a number of banking frauds in the Forth Valley area.

The warning comes from Police Scotland after an 83-year-old woman lost a four-figure sum of money when she was contacted by phone and told her account was compromised.

In another case, a 91-year-old man received a similar call and attended his local bank branch with no money having been taken.

Now officers are urging people to be aware.

Officers in Forth Valley are warning of an increase in bank scam fraud in the area.Officers in Forth Valley are warning of an increase in bank scam fraud in the area.
Inspector David Black said: “These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be affected. We would like to remind the public that banks will never ask you to move money from your account.

"A sense of urgency is often created to pressure you into making quick decisions. We advise the public to always verify the identity of the caller by contacting the organisation directly using a known and trusted phone number.

"Do not trust any unexpected correspondence and never pass your personal or financial details to anyone, unless you are certain who they are and why they require that information.”

Anyone with concerns can contact Police Scotland by calling 101. Further advice is available on the Police Scotland website at https://www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/scams-and-frauds/

