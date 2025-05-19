Bane of Bellsdyke staff's lives is hit with fine after all his spitting and abuse in Larbert facility

A sheriff’s hands were tied when it came to sentencing an offender who has spent the last few years in a mental health hospital.

Michael Hunter, 40, had thrown items around, destroyed property and threatened hospital staff – even spitting in the faces of two nurses – but his mental health issues prevented him from seeing the inside of a prison.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, with three Bellsdyke Hospital staff in tow, Hunter had pleaded guilty to a string of violent and unpleasant offences, including two assaults on nursing staff at Bellsdyke Hospital, Larbert, on March 12 and December 5 last year which saw him spit in the faces of two women.

He also admitted threatening behaviour on December 5, 2024 – brandishing a Christmas tree at staff.

Hunter appeared with three members of staff from Bellsdyke Hospital at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard on one occasion an “irate” Hunter threatened to kick one nurse in her private parts.

"Staff had been made aware the accused’s behaviour was escalating,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Witnesses went to keep an eye on him. The accused went to fill up another jug of orange juice and threw it against a wall.

"He then picked up a coffee table and threw it in the direction of a window. Witnesses pulled the alarm for extra staff and the accused spat on a nurse’s face, shouting ‘whores’ and ‘rapists’.

"He went back to his room, kicked a door and punched a glass pane, which smashed, with glass shards flying towards a nurse. The accused then picked up a Christmas tree and attempted to run at witnesses with it."

On an earlier occasion staff could smell alcohol coming from Hunter. When they said he was confined to the ward due to this, he became aggressive and raised his fists towards them.

"He was restrained by witnesses and escorted back to his room. While this was happening he spat at a staff nurse and it struck her on the side of the face. He then threw a bottle of juice at another nurse and it struck her on the back.”

The court heard all these offences happened while Hunter was in the mental hospital at Bellsdyke.

It was stated his behaviour had been a “bit up and down over the last couple of years” but he was said to now doing “very well”.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “These offences happened while you were in Bellsdyke Hospital. You were there – and are still there – due to the difficulties you are having with your mental health.

"There is a compulsory treatment order in place that keeps you there. Any offences which involve assaults on nursing staff would normally see the court considering a prison sentence – but your situation is different."

He noted Hunter, Bellsdyke Hospital, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert, had stayed out of trouble since committing these offences.

"The only real sentence that is available to me because of your special circumstances is one which takes money our of your pocket,” he added.

Sheriff Harris fined Hunter a total of £840 to be paid back at £50 per month.

