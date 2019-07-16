Ban for Stenhousemuir drink-driver who was almost six times over limit

A drink-driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel for two years.

Philip McGrain (46), 8 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, was almost six times over the limit when he drove on the M876, Tryst Road and elsewhere on June 14.

He appeared in court after pleading guilty to having 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the 22mcg limit.

Two drivers had seen his white Fiat 500 being driven erratically before boxing in the car, forcing it to pull over and contacting police.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McGrain views the offence as “the biggest mistake of his life”.

The first offender will be supervised for a year and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.