Balaclava-clad gang caught breaking into Falkirk vape shop

A gang of thieves were rumbled after breaking into an e-cigarette specialists in Falkirk.

The four men, who were dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas, used a crowbar to force their way into Vapour Monster in Grangemouth Road in the early hours of Saturday, January 12.

However, the group fled empty-handed when an alarm sounded at around 2.20am.

It’s thought the men left the area in a silver Audi.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Police responded quickly and found damage to the shutters. The front window was also smashed.

“They got in and have then searched various drawers and cabinets but nothing was stolen as they were disturbed by the alarm.”

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.