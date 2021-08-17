Bainsford woman who hit man in Falkirk street ordered back to court

A Bainsford woman who punched a man on the head in Falkirk has been ordered to appear in court.

By Herald Reporter
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 12:30 pm

Michelle Barr, 34, 101 Gairdoch Street, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday in connection with the assault, which took place in Manor Street on January 1.

She also behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing and threatening to smash a window on January 1.

Michelle Barr, of Bainsford, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Her defence solicitor said: “There’s a second deferred sentence next week.”

An intermediate diet was assigned for Thursday, August 19.

