Bainsford woman who hit man in Falkirk street ordered back to court

Michelle Barr, 34, 101 Gairdoch Street, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday in connection with the assault, which took place in Manor Street on January 1.

She also behaved threateningly by shouting, swearing and threatening to smash a window on January 1.

Michelle Barr, of Bainsford, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Her defence solicitor said: “There’s a second deferred sentence next week.”

An intermediate diet was assigned for Thursday, August 19.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.