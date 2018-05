A woman defrauded a local toy store by stealing goods - then exchanging them for a gift card to obtain other items.

Fraudster Jeanette Marshall (48), 7 Merchiston Gardens, Bainsford, stole from the Smyths toy store in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday she had sentence deferred until May 24 for a report on her health issues to be submitted by her GP.