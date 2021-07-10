Bainsford woman pushed man out of his wheelchair onto the ground

Stacey Love (42) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by pushing him out of his wheelchair onto the ground at Tescos, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on May 1. She also admitted threatening behaviour in Grahams Road, Falkirk and assaulting a police officer by kicking his leg at Fallkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on the same date.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, told the court Love was not present because she was still recovering a fractured ankle. He added she also had suffered a fractured eye socket after being assaulted.

Love pushed a man out of his wheelchair at Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park

"She hasn’t had her difficulties to seek,” said Mr Biggam.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Love, 151 Davids Loan, Bainsford, for seven days for her personal appearance or the provision of a medical certificate.

