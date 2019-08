A woman was caught with a class A drug in Bainsford.

Lisa Jackson (36), 103 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, had diamorphine on her person at an address in Carron Road on August 17, 2018.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann told Falkirk Sheriff Court Jackson had been homeless and is living at a temporary address.

Sentence was deferred until October 31 for her to be of good behaviour.