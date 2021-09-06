Bainsford woman breached bail order on two occasions

Stacey Love, 42, 151 David’s Loan, was granted bail on January 15, 2021 at Livingston Sheriff Court and made subject to a condition not to enter, nor seek to enter, a Bathgate street nor contact a man.

However, she broke the order on May 5 when she entered the street in question.

Having again been granted bail on May 6, Love then breached the order for a second time by contacting the aforementioned man.

Stacey Love was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week after breaching an order but failed to show. Picture: Michael Gillen.

She was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “I haven’t been able to make contact with her today.

“There’s an appointment fixed for her for November 8. She’s recently been assaulted.”

Sheriff Eric Brown said: “I will give her another opportunity for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.”

Sentence was deferred until October 14. Bail was continued.

