Bainsford woman breached bail order on two occasions
A Bainsford woman who twice breached a bail order is due back in court.
Stacey Love, 42, 151 David’s Loan, was granted bail on January 15, 2021 at Livingston Sheriff Court and made subject to a condition not to enter, nor seek to enter, a Bathgate street nor contact a man.
However, she broke the order on May 5 when she entered the street in question.
Having again been granted bail on May 6, Love then breached the order for a second time by contacting the aforementioned man.
She was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “I haven’t been able to make contact with her today.
“There’s an appointment fixed for her for November 8. She’s recently been assaulted.”
Sheriff Eric Brown said: “I will give her another opportunity for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.”
Sentence was deferred until October 14. Bail was continued.