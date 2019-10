A thief has been ordered to keep engaging with a community payback order.

Angela Coyne (33), 1 Buchanan Court, Bainsford, pinched fragrances, cosmetics, watches and clothing from Watt Brothers, The Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk, on September 5, 2018 and alcohol from Co-op in Carron on September 28, 2018, while on bail.

A review is fixed for January 10.