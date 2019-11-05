Bainsford thief stole handbags from Falkirk store to fund drug addiction

A thief has narrowly avoided jail after pleading guilty to a spate of crimes.

Richard Benei (41), 11 Haugh Gardens, Bainsford, broke into The Tablet Shop in Cow Wynd, Falkirk on October 22, 2018 with intent to steal. He then nicked handbags from TK Maxx, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, on March 8 and March 17, 2019, making off with £340 of goods on the second occasion.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said her client struggles with addiction issues and is currently subject to a supervision order.

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Benei to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within six months as a direct alternative to custody. He was also placed under a 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order for four months.