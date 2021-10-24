Bainsford thief stays in custody for reports to be made

A shoplifter was a no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday but there was no need to issue a warrant for her arrest because she was already in custody.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 9:20 am
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:46 pm

There were no reports available for Michelle Barr (35), who had pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from the Nisa Store, High Station Road, Falkirk.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Barr, 101 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford, until December 16 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V