Bainsford thief 'on the brink' of prison sentence after pinching £3000 of goods
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thrusday, Darren Jarvie, 40, had pleaded guilty to a number of theft offences – including stealing an electric tooth brush from Boots, Central Retail Park, Falkirk on February 18, 2021.
He also admitted threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards a man and engaging in a stand up fight with him – in Carronside Street, Bainsford on March 15, 2021 and bail breaches in Carronside Street, Bainsford on May 9 and May 25, 2021.
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Jarvie had a “grief reaction” following the death of his wife and had sought out drink and drugs. He added that Jarive’s offending had begun after the death of his mother when he was just 16.
"He steals to fund his habit,” said Mr Addison. “He is a vulnerable person who needs long term care. A long prison sentence will mean the loss of a house for someone who is now a 40-year-old widower.”
The court heard in the past Jarvie had stolen items to the total value of £3123 – including one haul which saw him pinch goods totalling £2291.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Jarvie, 117 Carronside Street, Bainsford, was “on the brink” of a custodial sentence.
She allowed his existing community orders to continue and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.