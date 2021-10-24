Bainsford thief in custody for reports to be taken

The court heard there were no reports available for Michelle Barr (35), who previously pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from the Nisa Store, High Station Road, Falkirk on May 12.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Barr, 101 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford until December 8 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

