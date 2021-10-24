Bainsford thief in custody for reports to be taken
A shoplifter failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday but there was no need to issue an arrest warrant because she was already in custody.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:40 pm
The court heard there were no reports available for Michelle Barr (35), who previously pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from the Nisa Store, High Station Road, Falkirk on May 12.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Barr, 101 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford until December 8 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.