Bainsford thief helped steal over £300 of toiletries from Boots

An offender who claimed he was having financial difficulties due to problems with his benefits joined a shoplifting expedition which resulted in over £300 of goods being stolen from one shop.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Jarvie (39) had previously pleaded guilty to the theft – which he committed while acting with others – at Boots, High Street, Falkirk on December 18 last year.

The court heard Jarvie had turned to theft because he was having difficulty with his benefits.

Jarvie helped to steal over £300 of goods from Boots in Falkirk Howgate Centre

Sheriff Derek Livingston responded: “This is not alcohol or bits of food – this is £316 worth of goods we are talking about here.”

He deferred sentence on Jarvie, 117 Carronside Street, Bainsford, until March 21 for his good behaviour and a community payback order progress report.

Jarvie was released on bail until that date.

"I’m giving you a chance here,” said Sheriff Livingston.

