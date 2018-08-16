Bainsford thief given last chance to get free from drugs

A 24-year-old was warned the drug treatment and testing order he was placed on for the next 18 months was a “last resort”.

Micahel Hutchison, 229 David’s Loan, Bainsford, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of thefts – including a quantity of fragrance from Boots, High Street, Falkirk on April 4 and alcohol from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on May 9.

He also admitted resisting arrest and struggling violently with police officers in Stewart Road, Falkirk on May 14 and breaking into the Helix Cafe with intent to steal on June 15.

Sheriff John Mundy called for a review of the drug treatment and testing order in four weeks’ time.