Bainsford teen told police he only had Stanley knife on him to ‘clear out his cannabis grinder’

When police broke up a fight between a teenage boy and some young girls they found a Stanley knife in his possession.

The 16-year-old offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted he owned the knife and then proceeded to tell officers he only used it to “clear out his cannabis grinder”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday the teenager had pled guilty to possessing the weapon in Garrison Place, Falkirk on July 25.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 10.30pm and police officers were in attendance in Garrison Place when they became aware of a fight and broke it up. The accused was searched and found to have a Stanley knife in his trouser pocket.”

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, told the court a female friend of the accused had been attacked by two other girls and the accused was trying to help her.

Mr Sandeman added: “He told police he used the knife to clear out his cannabis grinder.”

Sheriff Simon Collins said: “It’s obviously not a reasonable excuse and it doesn’t place him in a good light either.”

He placed the teenager on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 130 hours unpaid work within four months.