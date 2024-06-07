Bainsford sex offender jailed after he was caught with child pornography images
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A middle aged sex offender was sent to prison this week for possessing indecent images of children.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Paul Hornall, 50, had pleaded guilty to taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between March 13, 2020 and March 18, 2023 at an address in Carronside Street, Bainsford.
Hornall had admitted the charges at an earlier court appearance in March.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Hornall, 13 Beechtree Park, Denny, to 12 months in prison.