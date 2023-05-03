Bainsford residents being driven to distraction by dirt biking law breakers

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are requesting information about the illegal and anti-social use of unlicensed dirt bikes in the Bainsford, Carron and Stenhousemuir areas. Two males have been seen using a small dirt bike, with a soft tail suspension.

"The males are in their early 20's, both with short dark hair. Neither male was wearing a crash helmet. The use of these bikes on the roads and pathways in the area is

causing annoyance and fear in the area, risking the safety of other road users and the users of the dirt bikes themselves.

“The illegal use of such vehicles can leave the user liable to prosecution and seizure of the vehicle.”