Bainsford pensioner hurled racist, homophobic slurs and called police 'paedophiles'
An elderly offender who subjected shop staff and police officers to a torrent of vile language and abuse was said to be trying to reform and change his old ways.
However, Hugh Curran, 66, failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and damaging property – throwing a rock at a window – in Williamsone Avenue, Bainsford on August 10.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing and using racially offensive language towards police officers, calling them paedophiles – in Buchanan Court, Bainsford on July 30 last year and abusing shop staff in Greggs, Carron Centre, Bainsford on October 10, 2021.
At that time defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said Curran had been trying to “reform”.
Most Popular
On Thursday Mr Sandeman was “not sure why” Curran had failed to appear, but stated there was a “fairly positive” report on him.
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Curran, 3 Buchanan Court, Bainsford, until November 17.