Bainsford pensioner hurled racist, homophobic slurs and called police 'paedophiles'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hugh Curran (66) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats towards shop staff – at Wells Pharmacy, Ronades Road, Bainsford on March 18.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing and using racially offensive language towards police officers – in Buchanan Court, Bainsford on July 30 last year and abusing shop staff in Greggs, Carron Centre, Bainsford on October 10, 2021.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2pm and police were directed to attend the location following reports of a disturbance. They spoke to the accused, who became aggressive and sword at officers.

Curran hurled racist and homophobic abuse at police officers

"Due to this he was arrested and swore at them again. Handcuffs were applied and he continued shout and swear at officers, calling them paedophiles and various racist and homophobic slurs.”

At a later date he was asked to leave a shop and became aggressive towards staff.

On another occasion Curran threatened staff at a pharmacy, stating “I will be seeing you”.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said Curran had been trying to “reform” over the past few months.

