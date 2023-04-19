Bainsford party punch up: Offender literally had blood on hands after attack on pal

George Cochrane, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – repeatedly punching him to his injury – at an address in Abbotsford Street, Bainsford on November 12 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the accused had attended at the address, being friends with the couple who reside there. All parties were drinking and at 10pm the accused became aggressive with the man of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Out of nowhere he punched him in the face, which caused the complainer to fall down to the floor, where the accused punched him once more. Police were contacted and attended.

Cochrane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The complainer was on the floor and there was blood on his face. The accused was sitting next to him with some blood on his hands.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “There was a small cut to his eyebrow – that was the extent of his injury. When police arrived they were sitting side by side on the floor talking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were friends. He had been drinking for the best part of eight or nine hours and had no memory of the offence.”