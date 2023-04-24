Bainsford offender tells residents 'I'm going to get my mum to do you in'

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The two witnesses were walking their dogs around the Bainsford and Langlees area when they were approached by the accused and an unknown male.

"The were shouting and acting in an aggressive manner. It appears there had been an altercation on the night before with these people and it carried on into the next day, with the accused referring to the witnesses as ‘grasses’.

"They then went back to their house and saw the accused and another person standing outside. The accused said ‘you’re getting it – I’m going to get my mum to do you in’.

Kelly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The witnesses have then contacted police.”