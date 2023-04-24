News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Bainsford offender tells residents 'I'm going to get my mum to do you in'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Denise Kelly, 34, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – challenging others to fight – at an address in Haugh Street, Banisford on July 2, 2021.

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The two witnesses were walking their dogs around the Bainsford and Langlees area when they were approached by the accused and an unknown male.

"The were shouting and acting in an aggressive manner. It appears there had been an altercation on the night before with these people and it carried on into the next day, with the accused referring to the witnesses as ‘grasses’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They then went back to their house and saw the accused and another person standing outside. The accused said ‘you’re getting it – I’m going to get my mum to do you in’.

Kelly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtKelly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Kelly appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

"The witnesses have then contacted police.”

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Kelly, 146 Abbotsford Street, Bainsford, until May 16 to allow other matters to call first.