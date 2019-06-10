Bainsford offender loses the plot over his missing cannabis

Emotions were running high and spilled over into violence when a young man quizzed his “auntie” about his missing cannabis stash.

Luke Mason (20) returned to the woman’s house – where he had been staying – and woke her up to find out where his £45 worth of class B drugs had gone.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Mason pled guilty to threatening behaviour and the assault he committed at the address in Carron Road, Bainsford on December 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Roy said: “The complainer has known the accused all his life and is friends with his mother. The accused was staying at the comnplainer’s address at the time of the offence.

“The woman left the front door open to allow him to get in when he returned. He came back at around 1.30pm and woke her up and started shouting at her, accusing her of taking his cannabis.

“He said he had paid £45 for the drugs. She said she didn’t know what he was taking about.”

He became verbally abusive and physically violent with her, pushing her on the body and calling her a “lying bitch”.

Mr Roy said: “The struggle continued with him kicking her on the body and punching her head. He then pinned her to the floor, lifted her up and pinned her down again. Another female witness entered and managed to get between them to stop the incident.

“Police were contacted anonymously just before 2am.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said the woman in question was known as the offender’s “auntie”.

He added: “He tends to over-react and get overly emotional about things and this incident was another example of this.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence in this case.”

Mason, 9 Carron Road, Bainsford, was sentenced to nine months in prison back dated to May 13.