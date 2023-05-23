News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Bainsford offender claimed he flouted street ban because his dog ran into it

An offender who had been given bail conditions not to enter a street told police he was only in the area because his dog had run off into it.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:05 BST

Robert Grierson, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to enter Buchanan Court, New Carron Village on September 14 last year.

The court heard a witness had seen Grierson sitting on a wall in the street at around 4pm and, knowing he was subject to bail conditions forbidding him from being there, contacted police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers attended and Grierson told them: “The dog ran into Buchanan Court and I ran after it.”

Grierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtGrierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Grierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

At an earlier court appearance Grierson was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within a period of 12 months.

Addressing the breach last Thursday, Sheriff Simon Collins placed Grierson, 39 Longsdale Court, Bainsford, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 65 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.