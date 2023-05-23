Bainsford offender claimed he flouted street ban because his dog ran into it

Robert Grierson, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to enter Buchanan Court, New Carron Village on September 14 last year.

The court heard a witness had seen Grierson sitting on a wall in the street at around 4pm and, knowing he was subject to bail conditions forbidding him from being there, contacted police.

Officers attended and Grierson told them: “The dog ran into Buchanan Court and I ran after it.”

Grierson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

At an earlier court appearance Grierson was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within a period of 12 months.