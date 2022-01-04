Bainsford offender caught with heroin after arrest for fighting

He also admitted possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on March 14, 2019.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case until February 3 to get confirmation of a High Court matter involving Newman.

Newman behaved in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street

