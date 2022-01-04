Bainsford offender caught with heroin after arrest for fighting

Barry Newman (37), 44 Main Street Bainsford, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, spitting and engaging in a fight with others – in High Street, Falkirk on March 13, 2019.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:30 pm

He also admitted possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on March 14, 2019.

Read More

Read More
Violent offender hit woman with crutch at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case until February 3 to get confirmation of a High Court matter involving Newman.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Newman behaved in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V