Bainsford offender caught with heroin after arrest for fighting
Barry Newman (37), 44 Main Street Bainsford, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, spitting and engaging in a fight with others – in High Street, Falkirk on March 13, 2019.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:30 pm
He also admitted possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on March 14, 2019.
Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case until February 3 to get confirmation of a High Court matter involving Newman.