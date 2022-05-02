Bainsford offender accused partner of being woman in pornographic image

James Menzies (44) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford between April 4, 2019 and August 4, 2020.

The court heard Menzies was not present because he had suffered two broken ribs and was in “great pain” and could not travel to court as he lives down in London.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted there had been “trouble” getting Menzies to appear at court.