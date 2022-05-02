Bainsford offender accused partner of being woman in pornographic image

An offender’s year-long abusive treatment of his partner included leaving offensive voicemails, accusing her of infidelity and showing her a pornographic image and stating she was the woman in the picture.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:38 pm

James Menzies (44) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford between April 4, 2019 and August 4, 2020.

The court heard Menzies was not present because he had suffered two broken ribs and was in “great pain” and could not travel to court as he lives down in London.

Read More

Read More
Thief plunges into Bonnybridge river to escape police

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Menzies failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted there had been “trouble” getting Menzies to appear at court.

He deferred sentence on Menzies, 18 Roffey Street, London, for six weeks to June 9 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out and for medical evidence of Menzie’s injury to be provided.