Bainsford mum was found over drug limit in car crash which killed driver

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sharleen Graham, 30, had pleaded guilty to being over the drug limit while she was supposed to be in charge of a motor vehicle on the A883 road in Denny on February 13 last year.

She gave a reading of 408 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine in her blood when the legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was driving a white Corsa when Brian Webster asked to drive it – which was allowed by the accused. Another witness was in the front passenger seat and the accused was in the back seat.

Police found Graham was over the drug limit at the time of the incident (Picture: Submitted)

"She was the only person in the car with a current driving licence.”

Unfortunately Mr Webster subsequently lost control of the vehicle on a bend and the car collided with a large tree – an accident which resulted in his death.

It was stated the incident had a “significant effect” on Graham, a single mother of two young children.

Defence solicitor Virgil Crawford said: “She was in the back seat of the car which was being driven by Mr Webster. She was the holder of a full licence so she was deemed to be in charge of the vehicle, which was her car.

"Clearly this was a tragic incident. She wasn’t driving and told him to be careful, but clearly he wasn’t and the car collided with the tree with tragic consequences. They were all wearing seat belts at the time.

“She co-operated fully at the scene with police and was taken to hospital. It has had a significant effect on her.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The circumstances of this offence have brought it home very clearly to you the implications of being in charge of a car while under the influence of substances.

"It’s no doubt a matter you will continue to live with.”

