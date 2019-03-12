Bainsford man who grabbed swan by neck in Stenhousemuir fails to show in court

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a man who admitted attacking a nesting swan in Stenhousemuir.

Gary McDonald (29), 64 Mungalhead Road, Bainsford, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Gary McDonald attacked a nesting swan in Crownest Park, Stenhousemuir

He previously pled guilty to grabbing the bird by the neck, causing it to leave its nest, which contained eggs, in Crownest Park on May 6 last year.