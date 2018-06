A 26-year-old threw a microwave onto the floor, broke crockery and kicked a child’s push chair in a fit of rage.

Arron Sime, 7 Carron Road, Bainsford, admitted threatening behaviour in Eastcroft Street, Larbert on February 28.

Having breached his bail by contacting his partner on two occasions, in March and April, Sime failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.