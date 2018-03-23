Bainsford man threatened police

A 21-year-old man admitted threatening behaviour after making threats towards police.

Kyle Matheson (21) made threats towards police officers and then struggled violently with them when they tried to detain him.

Matheson, 110 David’s Loan, Bainsford, admitted threatening behaviour and resisting officers at his home address on June 12, 2016.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher heard Matheson only had 20 hours of his unpaid work left to complete and simply let the order continue so Matheson could complete his hours.