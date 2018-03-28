Bainsford man threatened people with frying pan

A 46-year-old man has admitted behaving in a threatening manner, setting a fire and threatening people with a frying pan.

James Stewart threatened people with the pan and also lit a fire during an unpleasant encounter at an address in Millflats Street, Bainsford.

Stewart, 36 Haugh Gardens, Bainsford, admitted brandishing the frying pan, lighting the fire and behaving in threatening manner at the premises.

He also pled guilty to assaulting a woman, punching her on the body to her injury, at a nearby address on the same street on December 9 last year.

He also pled guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering Millflats Street on January 4 this year.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell decided to defer sentence on Stewart for three weeks to April 19 so a psychiatric assessment could be carried out on him.