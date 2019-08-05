Bainsford man threatened neighbour and hinted at his ‘military’ past

A man told a neighbour they didn’t know what he’d done in the Army during a heated exchange.

Gary Crossan (42), 38 Johnston Court, Bainsford, admitted behaving in a threatening manner by shouting and swearing outside his home on April 29.

However, after swearing at his neighbour in the common close, Crossan went a step further.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The accused then shouted, ‘You don’t know what I’ve done in the military!’”

His defence solicitor said Crossan accepted full responsibility over the offence.

He was ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work within three months.